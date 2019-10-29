Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Headed to G League
Schofield was assigned to the G League on Tuesday, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Schofield has appeared in all three of the Wizards' games thus far, but he'll now join the Capital City GoGo for a chance at bigger minutes on a consistent basis. The second-rounder out of Tennessee played eight minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over San Antonio.
