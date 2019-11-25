Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Heads to G League
The Wizards assigned Schofield to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Monday.
The Go-Go are beginning a four-game homestand Wednesday, so Schofield will presumably be in line for some extended run in the G League over the next few days. The rookie second-round pick opened the season in coach Scott Brooks' rotation but has since fallen out of favor, appearing in only two of the Wizards' last nine contests while playing only three minutes in total.
