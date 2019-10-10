Schofield tallied 15 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes Wednesday against Guangzhou.

Schofield finished the contest tied for the team lead in rebounds, and he also drained three triples on the way to a 137-98 victory. The former second-round pick out of Tennessee had been dealing with a right hamstring injury earlier in camp, but he proved his health during Wednesday's exhibition.