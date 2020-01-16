Schofield scored 24 points (8-16 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 3-3 FT), and added seven rebounds and one assist in Monday's G League loss to the Mad Ants.

Schofield was not called back up by Sunday to the big club so he took out his frustration on the scoreboard. In 17 G League games this season, the 22-year-old is averaging 18 points, 5.8 boards and 1.7 assists. He'll probably return to the Wizards in short order.