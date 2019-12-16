Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Leads team to victory
Schofield scored 20 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block during Friday's G League win over Lakeland.
Schofield has at least 20 points in two of his three games since returning to the G League. If he keeps producing like this, the 22-year-old could find himself back in the NBA in short order.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...