Schofield scored 20 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block during Friday's G League win over Lakeland.

Schofield has at least 20 points in two of his three games since returning to the G League. If he keeps producing like this, the 22-year-old could find himself back in the NBA in short order.