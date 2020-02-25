The Wizards assigned Schofield to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.

Wizards teammates Anzejs Pasecniks and Gary Payton will join Schofield in the G League, as all three players are scheduled to suit up for Capital City in Tuesday's matchup with the Maine Red Claws. Expect Schofield to be recalled ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Nets, though he likely won't find himself in coach Scott Brooks' rotation for that contest.