Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Paces team in loss
Schofield scored 29 points 10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four rebounds and two assists during Wednesday's G League win over the Skyhawks.
Schofield didn't waste any time attempting to show he belonged back in the NBA as he scored 14 points more than any teammate. He was particularly sharp from three-point land in this one.
