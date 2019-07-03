Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Playing in summer league
Schofield will participate in summer league with the Wizards, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
As expected, the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 draft will use summer league to showcase his potential. As a senior at Tennessee, he averaged 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
