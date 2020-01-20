Schofield will join the Wizards for Monday's game against Detroit.

Schofield will return to the Wizards after a week-long stint in the G League. He's held a rotational role for much of the season, though his minutes tend to fluctuate on a game-to-game basis. Overall, Schofield's averaging 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest.