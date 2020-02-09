Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Recalled from Capital City
The Wizards recalled Schofield from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.
Schofield, Anzejs Pasecniks and Gary Payton will all be up with the parent club for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies after each of the three players suited up Saturday in Capital City's 133-106 win over the Erie BayHawks. The Tennessee product played 21 minutes in that contest, finishing with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
