Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Recalled from G League
Schofield was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Schofield has appeared in three of the Wizards' first four games, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.3 minutes. It seems like he may have the chance to play Saturday against the Timberwolves.
