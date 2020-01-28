Play

The Wizards recalled Schofield from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.

The rookie rejoins Washington after a three-game stint in the G League, during which he averaged 13.3 points, 6.3 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes. Schofield may be active for the Wizards' game in Milwaukee on Tuesday, but he may not see any run off the bench until garbage time.

