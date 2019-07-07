Schofield finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes in the Wizards' 84-79 win over the Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday.

This year's 42nd overall pick played solid minutes for the Wizards in Saturday's win. He'll next take the court on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.