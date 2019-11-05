The Wizards assigned Schofield to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.

With C.J. Miles (foot) making his season debut in Monday's 115-99 win over the Pistons, Schofield was effectively squeezed out of the rotation, as he logged only two minutes in the contest. It's possible that the rookie rejoins the Wizards for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, but he likely won't be in store for significant run off the bench in any case.