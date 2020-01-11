Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Sent to Go-Go
Schofield was transferred to the Go-Go on Saturday.
The Wizard's will utilize a scheduling mismatch to get Schofield additional in-game reps with their G League affiliate. He'll presumably rejoin his parent club ahead of Sunday's game against Utah.
