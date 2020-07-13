Schofield said Monday that he's dropped between 15 and 20 pounds while the NBA season was on hiatus, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 241 pounds, Schofield is short and stout compared to most forwards, leaving him at a disadvantage in terms of both height and mobility. By cutting weight, Schofield believes he'll not only prolong his career, but also become a more viable option at either wing position from both an offensive and defensive standpoint. Per Basketball-Reference, Schofield has spent approximately 77 percent of his minutes at either frontcourt spot this season, compared to only 23 percent at small forward and less than one percent at shooting guard.