Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Taken off injury report
Schofield (hamstring) is no longer listed on the injury report and should be available to play in Monday's preseason game against New York.
Schofield has been considered day-to-day due to a right hamstring injury, but he wasn't listed on Washington's injury report Monday and figures to be available.
