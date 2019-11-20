Play

The Wizards recalled Schofield from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.

Since the rookie second-round pick hasn't been a regular member of coach Scott Brooks' rotation this season, Washington has sent him to the G League frequently to pick up playing time. Schofield has suited up in five games for Capital City thus far, averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 boards in those contests.

