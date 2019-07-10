Schofield totaled 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one block and an assist over 26 minutes in the Wizards' 90-72 loss to the Clippers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

The second-rounder put together another great game in summer league play in Tuesday's loss, leading the Wizards in scoring. While Schofield will likely be relegated to the bench to start his NBA career, he should push for a role in Washington's rotation this season with the likes of C.J. Miles and Isaac Bonga ahead of him on the depth chart.