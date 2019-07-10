Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Well-rounded stat line in loss
Schofield totaled 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one block and an assist over 26 minutes in the Wizards' 90-72 loss to the Clippers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.
The second-rounder put together another great game in summer league play in Tuesday's loss, leading the Wizards in scoring. While Schofield will likely be relegated to the bench to start his NBA career, he should push for a role in Washington's rotation this season with the likes of C.J. Miles and Isaac Bonga ahead of him on the depth chart.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.