Wizards' AJ Dybantsa: All set for rookie season

Dybantsa (rest) will be competing for a starting role during training camp this fall.

After Dybantsa went first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, there's a good chance the Wizards will want to showcase him in the first unit immediately. That said, Bilal Coulibaly was a full-time starter a year ago, and Washington also has incumbent veteran Khris Middleton on the roster. Regardless, Dybantsa finds himself in a rather favorable situation playing alongside veteran stars Trae Young (quad) and Anthony Davis (finger).