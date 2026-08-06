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Wizards' AJ Dybantsa: All set for rookie season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dybantsa (rest) will be competing for a starting role during training camp this fall.

After Dybantsa went first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, there's a good chance the Wizards will want to showcase him in the first unit immediately. That said, Bilal Coulibaly was a full-time starter a year ago, and Washington also has incumbent veteran Khris Middleton on the roster. Regardless, Dybantsa finds himself in a rather favorable situation playing alongside veteran stars Trae Young (quad) and Anthony Davis (finger).

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