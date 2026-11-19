Dybantsa ended Wednesday's 103-99 victory over Toronto with 23 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes.

Dybantsa established new career highs in points and rebounds while recording his first NBA double-double, helping Washington snap an eight-game losing streak. The rookie has now scored 16, 21 and 23 points in his last three appearances, a welcome development and a sign of some much-needed consistency. The Wizards' commitment to giving him substantial opportunities, even with several established veterans in the rotation, is encouraging as well. The offensive consistency is still developing, but performances like Wednesday's demonstrate his considerable upside.