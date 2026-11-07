Dybantsa amassed 11 points (3-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 139-132 loss to the Hawks.

Dybantsa flirted with his first career double-double, while also adding a career-high four steals. After a delayed start to the campaign, Dybantsa has started his career by producing modest numbers on both ends of the floor. In five appearances, he has averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.7 minutes per game. However, efficiency remains an issue, currently shooting 41.5 percent from the floor.