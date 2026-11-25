Dybantsa finished Tuesday's 131-116 loss to the Celtics with 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists over 41 minutes.

Dybantsa continues to showcase an impressive degree of versatility despite sharing the floor with two established offensive stars in Anthony Davis and Trae Young. The rookie also delivered 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against Chicago on Friday, and this was his third game with at least 16 points, eight boards and six assists. Dybantsa's substantial workload and increasingly evident triple-double potential give him an intriguing fantasy ceiling, particularly in formats that reward counting stats rather than shooting efficiency.