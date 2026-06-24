Wizards' AJ Dybantsa: Headed to Washington as No. 1 pick

Dybantsa was selected by the Wizards with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Dybantsa has been on the national stage since his freshman year of high school, when he earned Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year honors. The 19-year-old forward is coming off an impressive freshman campaign at BYU, where he led Division I basketball in scoring and averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from deep in 34.8 minutes per game across 35 outings. His three-point shot remains a work in progress, though he's a versatile offensive weapon who can get downhill, score from the mid-range and draw fouls. He also offers strong upside on the defensive end thanks to his size and mobility. Dybantsa has the tools to be a franchise cornerstone and figures to command a sizable role right out of the gate alongside Trae Young (quadriceps) and Anthony Davis (finger).