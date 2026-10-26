Dybantsa, who has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, is progressing well from a left ankle sprain and will take part in on-court activities Tuesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Dybantsa hasn't been cleared to make his NBA debut after picking up a left ankle sprain in the team's preseason finale. However, he's trending in the right direction according to coach Brian Keefe, hinting that a return either Wednesday against Cleveland or Friday against Charlotte could be on the table. Washington should have another update on the rookie's status after he goes through practice Tuesday.

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