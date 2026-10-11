Dybantsa recorded 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes in Saturday's 114-108 preseason win over Detroit in overtime.

Dybantsa got to the charity stripe often but wasn't very efficient. Still, the rookie first overall pick tied for second on the team in scoring and finished second in rebounds behind Anthony Davis. Dybantsa has scored in double figures in back-to-back games to begin the preseason, totaling 25 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists in 46 minutes.