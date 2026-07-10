Wizards' AJ Dybantsa: Scores 27 in Summer League debut

Dybantsa supplied 27 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Thursday's 92-88 Summer League win over the Jazz.

Dybantsa struggled from three-point range but was highly productive otherwise. The 19-year-old forward got to the charity stripe often and erupted for a game-high 27 points while pacing the Wizards in rebounds. He was also solid on the defensive end, finishing as one of two Wizards players to record at least three combined steals-plus-blocks.