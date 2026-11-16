Dybantsa contributed 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 147-119 loss to the Rockets.

Dybantsa struggled with his efficiency, making just six of his 18 field-goal attempts as Washington suffered its seventh straight defeat. The rookie continues to receive substantial offensive opportunities despite his inconsistency, which is encouraging for his long-term development. However, his fantasy production still depends heavily on scoring volume. He's averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his first 10 appearances while shooting just 40 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from three-point range.