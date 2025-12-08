site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-aj-johnson-assigned-to-g-league | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Wizards' AJ Johnson: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Washington assigned Johnson to the G League's Capital City Go-go on Monday.
Johnson has been unable to break through Washington's rotation. Across 10 NBA appearances, he's averaging 4.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories