Johnson (leg) didn't play in Sunday's 113-112 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Johnson was limited during training camp due to a leg bruise, and he didn't take the floor during the Wizards' preseason opener. After being traded to Washington from Milwaukee last season, Johnson saw extended run down the stretch of the regular season. In 2025-26, though, he may have a more difficult path to consistent minutes. His next chance to play will come Monday against New York.