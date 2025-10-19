Wizards' AJ Johnson: Limited in practice Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (leg) was a limited participant in practice Saturday, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Johnson participated in some contact work during practice as he continues to manage a lingering leg bruise that sidelined him for the entire preseason. His availability for Opening Night on Wednesday against the Bucks remains uncertain, and even if cleared, the guard is projected to have a limited role in the rotation.