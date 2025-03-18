Johnson racked up eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 35 minutes during Monday's 112-97 loss to Portland.

Johnson, who was making his first career start Monday, made the most of his minutes in the loss. Marcus Smart (illness) and Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) were both sidelined, while Jordan Poole and Khris Middleton were pulled at half team as a coach's decision. The Wizards don't have much to play for in the final weeks, so Johnson could get more looks like these.