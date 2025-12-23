site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' AJ Johnson: Recalled to NBA
RotoWire Staff
Washington recalled Johnson from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Monday.
Johnson has seen very limited run with the Wizards, but is a young and polarizing prospect that Washington wants to develop. He will likely split time between the two clubs for the rest of the season.
