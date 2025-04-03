Johnson contributed 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Kings.

Johnson fouled out in the final quarter, but his contributions were pivotal in the Wizards' victory, and the California-born rookie has been making the most of the expanded role he's enjoyed in recent weeks. He's scored in double digits in five of his last nine outings, a span in which he's averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 turnovers across 31.6 minutes per contest.