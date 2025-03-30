Johnson contributed 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 115-112 loss to Brooklyn.

Johnson made the most of this spot start Saturday, establishing a new season-high mark in scoring and being one of the few standout players in a Wizards team that saw how other established offensive weapons, such as Jordan Poole and Alex Sarr, weren't at their best. Johnson has started in four of his last eight appearances, and this solid showing might allow him to remain in the lineup for the time being, especially since Khris Middleton (knee) is on the sidelines.