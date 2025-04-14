Johnson recorded 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 48 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 win over the Heat.

Since a mid-season trade with the Bucks, Johnson's career took off with the Wizards. In 22 regular-season appearances with Washington, Johnson produced averages of 9.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers with plenty of highlight-worthy dunks and energy plays. His efficiency wasn't great, however, as he shot 38.1 percent from the field and 24.7 percent from beyond the arc. If he has a strong offseason, Johnson could find himself in the Opening Night rotation in 2025-26.