Len added nine points (3-6 FT, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench during the Wizards' 116-100 loss to the Hawks on Friday.

Len played nearly as many minutes as starter Robin Lopez but that's because the latter was ejected in the third quarter for arguing with officials. Despite playing in only 17 minutes off the bench, Len led the Wizards in both offensive rebounds with four as well as total rebounds at nine. Since being waived by the Raptors, Len is averaging 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game.