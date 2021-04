Len recorded 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and four blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's loss to the Raptors.

The 27-year-old bounced back from Saturday's scoreless dud to score 13 points on 10 shot attempts. The four blocks were the most Len's had in any game since Feb. 27. The eighth-year center is as inconsistent as they come, but he should be a solid streamer for blocks along with low-end points and rebounds as long as he's starting for Washington.