Len posted 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and 10 boards in Monday's overtime loss to the Spurs.

The Wizards have been using a by-committee approach at center, but Len was able to see more minutes than usual with Robin Lopez (ankle) sidelined Monday. He took full advantage, posting his first double-double since back on March 17. When Lopez is healthy, Len's workload typically sits in the 12-to-17-minute range.