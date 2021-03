Len scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Kings.

Len remained in the starting lineup and topped 20 minutes for the second time in his last three games (all starts) while delivering his first double-double of the campaign. His playing time has been so wildly inconsistent this year that it's hard to know what to expect moving forward, but fantasy managers should at least take notice after this performance.