Len tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist across 20 minutes in Saturday's 133-132 OT win over the Pacers.

Coach Scott Brooks routinely makes things difficult for fantasy managers when it comes to the frontcourt, as he often shifts the rotation on a whim. He opted to give Len the start Saturday, and he responded with a solid rebound total. Len isn't known for a high shot volume, so his ability to notch double-doubles is somewhat capped by his lack of scoring opportunities. His overall fantasy value is also restricted due to the current timeshare at the position, as Robin Lopez and Daniel Gafford are also heavily involved.