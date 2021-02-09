Len scored 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-6 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Len drew another start, but managed to increase his workload after playing only eight minutes in his previous game. He made the most of his playing time, shooting perfectly from the field while also racking up rebounds and blocks. The only downside to his performance was his poor shooting from the free-throw line. Despite the strong effort, Len will continue to split minutes with Robin Lopez, leaving both difficult to trust on a nightly basis.