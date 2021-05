Len totaled six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in a 120-116 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.

Len wasn't much of a factor offensively but picked up double-digit rebounds for the second time in his last three games. The center has also played solid defense of late, recording three-plus defensive stats in each of his last three games. Over that stretch, Len has averaged 5.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.