Len recorded four points (2-4 FG), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 19 minutes in Tuesday's 125-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Len has had an inconsistent role for the Wizards over the past several games, and he's failed to play double-digit minutes in four of the last six contests. He saw ample playing time off the bench Tuesday and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds against Memphis. Across the past six matchups, Len is averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over 9.8 minutes per game.