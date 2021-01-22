Len signed a contract with the Wizards on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was waived by Toronto on Tuesday, and it didn't take long for him to find a new team. Len will provide depth at center for the Wizards, which will be without starter Thomas Bryant (knee) for the rest of the season. Washington hasn't played a game since Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 issues, and Len could play a significant role upon the resumption of the schedule, depending who's available for the team.