Len will start Sunday's game against the Hornets, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

The 27-year-old will enter the lineup Sunday after seeing more playing time than previous starter Robin Lopez over the past two games. Len averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in 25.5 minutes in those contests and will look to replicate those numbers in Charlotte.