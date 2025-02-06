The Wizards are acquiring Len from the Kings as part of the three-team trade centered around Marcus Smart, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

With the Wizards also dealing Jonas Valanciunas and Marvin Bagley ahead of Thursday's deadline, Len is set to compete with Richaun Holmes and Tristan Vukcevic for backup center minutes behind rookie Alex Sarr (ankle). Len played just 7.2 minutes per game over 36 appearances (three starts) with Sacramento this season, however, so his addition is unlikely to cause major waves in Washington's rotation.