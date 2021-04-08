Len closed with just two points (1-4 FG) and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 victory over the Magic.

Len remained in the starting lineup but you wouldn't have known it to look at the final boxscore. His exact role for the Wizards moving forward is likely to fluctuate from one game to the next. Daniel Gafford (ankle) will return at some point and he is the player most likely to be handed a meaningful opportunity given his age and potential future role for the team. Len should be viewed as a potential streamer for the time being but as we saw in this game, he is far from a trustworthy option.