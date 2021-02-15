Len (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Wizards' 104-91 win over the Celtics.

After starting in each of the Wizards' previous four games, Len was removed from the rotation entirely Sunday, as Moritz Wagner moved from the third-string role to the top unit while Robin Lopez remained the backup center. Head coach Scott Brooks has shown a willingness to regularly shake things up at center since Thomas Bryant (knee) suffered a season-ending injury Jan. 9, but fantasy managers who rostered Len can feel comfortable moving on from him for the time being.