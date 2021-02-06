Len recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five blocks, three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Heat.

Len's performance was the only positive aspect for the Wizards on Friday, as he paced the team while recording a season-high five swats. Len has scored in double digits in each of the last three games where he's been able to play at least 20 minutes, and he might be in line for a bigger workload -- or potentially a starting role -- sooner than later due to his strong performances of late.